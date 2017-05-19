‘Real Housewife’ Kim Zolciak Blows Up Snapchat With Nude Photos

Earlier this week, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak attempted to embarrass her 18-year-old daughter by grabbing her husband’s crotch and posting it on Instagram. Zolciak continues to do things that might make her daughter uncomfortable by posting pictures of herself wearing little more than bikini bottoms and tape on Snapchat.

Warning: The photos below depict exactly what was described, making them relatively NSFW.

One photo, which was captioned “perfect fit” accompanied by a winking emoji, might refer to semi-nude photos being a perfect fit for Snapchat, as they’ll disappear after 24 hours.

Another photo proved that the top Zolciak was wearing had more to it than just cellophane and tape, despite what it appears to be.

The 38-year-old reality star posted videos of the ensemble, in which she said, “How cute is this little number? I think it’s like super cute.”

However, Zolciak did specify the lengths she’d go to embarrass her kids, revealing, “I mean obviously it’s not something I would wear on a family trip but something with my hubby. Fits perfect.”

What do you think of Zolciak’s outfit? Let us know in the comments!

