Kim Kardashian’s Return To Social Media Has Generated Some Insane Engagement Numbers

Kim Kardashian has almost completely abandoned social media since she was robbed back in October, making only brief appearances on family members channels and with the occasional sign of activity. When she returned to Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat earlier this week, it was obvious her fans had been missing her updates, as she garnered some truly monumental statistics.

Her first tweet, which she merely captioned “family,” featured a photo of herself spending time with husband Kanye West and children Saint and North. In one day, that single tweet garnered 84 million impressions. In other words, 84 million people laid their eyes on that one single tweet, which is astonishing.

Twitter wasn’t the only form of social media she became active on, taking to Instagram and Snapchat as well, some of her favorite platforms. In the 24 hours following her return to Snapchat, sources say she got 42.8 million views, and an Instagram post gained 4 million likes in that same window of time.

Does this mean the social media queen is back to take her throne? Well, in the time since she’s been absent, it would appear that her sister, Kylie Jenner, has made a run for the title. The 19-year-old has been helping compensate for the lack of Kim news on social media, posting photos of herself partying, with her boyfriend Tyga, and in various states of undress.

Kim shouldn’t worry too much about losing her title, as her one out of focus family photo gained more attention than even the most salacious of Kylie’s modeling photos, so she has a long way to go to overthrow Kim.

Some people blamed Kim’s frequent social media updates for her robbery in Paris in October, saying that were the star not so open to sharing her location throughout the day and expensive pieces of jewelry she was wearing, people wouldn’t have known where to find her to commit the crime.

Regardless of the victim blaming that immediately followed the theft, the incident clearly left a mark on the star, making her private life a little more private.

Sadly, the robbery was merely the beginning of personal struggles for Kardashian as her husband was hospitalized due to exhaustion and has been battling anxiety ever since. Rumors have also been circulating that divorce is on the horizon for the couple, ending their two-year marriage.

Hopefully, the return to social media represents more stability in Kim’s life and she’ll be back to her old social media-loving self in no time!

