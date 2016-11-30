Kim Kardashian ‘Worried About Kids Being Around Kanye In Hospital’

Following Kanye West’s hospitalization for exhaustion and sleep deprivation, Kim Kardashian wants what’s best for him and their two children, which means keeping them separated during this experience.

During West’s hospital stint, sources have said, “Kim does spend hours with Kanye every day. She says that Kanye is on many different medications and that his doctors are figuring out proper doses. Kim says that not much has changed since he was admitted and that his doctors seem concerned.” The source also pointed out, “The only person Kanye trusts is Kim.”

However, speaking on behalf of Kim, a Kardashian family source claims, “She is very worried about the kids being around Kanye,” and that she’s feeling overwhelmed while also concerned with how this episode will impact West’s relationship with their children North, 3-years-old, and Saint, 11-months-old.

As far as West’s status in the hospital, reports are conflicting. One source close to West says, “They tell me he’s doing good,” and adds that “he’s been really eager to make music and to work even from the hospital bed.”

Another source claims West has “big ups and big downs, but this bout seems to be much more serious. In the hospital he has been very paranoid and is under constant watch for his safety.”

