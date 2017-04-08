Kim Kardashian Posts Epic Throwback Pic To Instagram

The 90’s were a wild time. There were Dunkaroo’s, K-Ci & JoJo, baggy overalls, Nickelodeon Gak, and “skip-proof” CD walkmans that literally always skipped your favorite K-Ci & JoJo CD. And during that amazing time, the glamorous women we’ve come to know as the Kardashian sister looked like this.

90’s A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Simply captioned “90’s,” Kim Kardashian posted the above throwback pic of herself with sisters Khloe and Kourtney looking hella dope in some white tees and flannel.

Just last month, Kim stole the show at the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards, stunning the crowd in a tight white gown that showed off all of her famous curves. That, however, wasn’t the biggest surprise she shared.

The 36-year-old debuted a new lip ring, planted firmly in the center of her bottom lip. The lip ring was not permanent but was still quite the shocking style experiment.

She also adorned the ensemble with some large hoop earrings.

Kim was attending the awards ceremony to present an award to Jonathan Murray, the executive producer of her hugely popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and his long time life partner Harvey Reese.

In addition to his work on KUWTK, Murray is also the executive producer of Project Runway and is most highly revered as the creator of The Real World.

@kimkardashian at an event in #la #losangeles #kimkardashian #fashion #fashionblogger #style #instagood A post shared by Musekafeonline (@musekafe) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

During her speech, she joked about how Murray and Reese met one another at a gay tennis tournament. She said, “‘Gay tennis? Is that different than regular tennis? You guys are going to have to fill me in on how the rules differ.’”

Kim hopped on Snapchat after the awards show to dote on Murray some more, writing, “Tonight I was so honored to give the family impact award to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray of Bunim Murray production.”

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently airing on the E! Network

