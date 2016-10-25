Kim Kardashian Drops Lawsuit Against Website After Apology Is Issued

Kim Kardashian recently decided to drop a lawsuit against the website MediaTakeOut.com and it’s founder Fred Mwangaguhunga. The original charges were for “blatant defamatory lies” about Kardashian in relation to her being robbed in Paris. The site has apologized to the reality star, she the charges have been dropped.

After Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room during fashion week, MediaTakeOut.com published several articles about what happened. Except that these articles suggested that Kardashian lied about the attack and the robbery. Also that she went as far as committing insurance fraud.

Shortly after Kardashian filed her lawsuit against the site, MediaTakeOut.com not only took all of their defamatory articles off their site, but also issued an apology.

“MediaTakeOut regrettably published a series of false stories about Kim Kardashian West suggesting she faked the robbery in Paris, lied to authorities and then filed a $5.6 million fraudulent insurance claim for her stolen jewelry,” the apology said. “MediaTakeOut knows that Mrs. Kardashian West was in fact robbed in Paris. We have permanently removed from our website any and all posts that suggest she staged the robbery, lied about it to the French police and committed an insurance crime.”

When Kardashian dropped the lawsuit, her lawyer confirmed saying, “The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties.”

The Paris Police have said that without a doubt, Kardashian was indeed robbed while in her room in Paris. She had $10 million dollars in jewelry stolen, including the $4 million dollar ring she flaunted on social media. Since then she has taken a break from social media, and is taking some “time of.”

