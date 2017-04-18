Kid Rock Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Audrey Berry

Kid Rock is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry. The 46-year-old singer reportedly popped the question earlier this year, but their engagement has been kept quiet until now.

The rockstar’s fans noticed a massive diamond on Berry’s hand this past weekend during the Kid Rock’s Chillin’ the Most cruise, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kid Rock and Audrey Berry have reportedly been dating for almost a decade. However, they keep the details of their relationship extremely private. During an interview with Piers Morgan back in 2011, Rock admitted that he likes to keep his love life with Audrey away from media attention.

“This is somebody who is not a celebrity,” Rock said referring to Berry. “It can be a really tough thing to deal with. I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.”

The will be the second marriage for the Grammy-nominated musician. He was previously married to Baywatch star Pamela Anderson. Rock and Anderson tied the knot in a private wedding in the south of France.

Kid Rock’s marriage to the former Playboy model was shrouded in drama. They divorced only four months after getting hitched following one particularly incendiary incident in which Kid Rock claims that Pamela lied to him about having a miscarriage.

According to his interview with Rolling Stone, Kid Rock claims that Pamela got mad at him after he delayed a visit to her movie set in order for him to go to a Los Angeles Lakers game.

“I’m like, ‘Baby, I got these tickets. I’ll see you on the weekend there,’ and that leads into her saying, ‘You don’t care about me, blah blah blah,’ ” Rock said at the time. “She finally comes up with this: ‘I just had a miscarriage’ … and hangs the phone up.”

However, Kid Rock then showed up at the movie set in Vancouver and found Pamela acting in a way that he thought did not suggest she just suffered a miscarriage.

“She’s partying at this restaurant, drinking champagne, jumping on the tables. I’m thinking, ‘That’s a quick recovery from a miscarriage,’” he said.

When he isn’t spending time with his fiancé, Kid Rock has been in Nashville working on his upcoming album. The new project will be the follow-up to his 2015 album First Kiss.