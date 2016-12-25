Khloe Kardashian Reveals Amazing Gifts Given To Her By Kris Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, And Others

Even though Christmas is tomorrow, Khloe Kardashian couldn’t wait to open up a few of her gifts. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star couldn’t help but share her joy with her fans on Instagram for a few of her special gifts. Let’s just say, her friends and family definitely knows what this girl wants for Christmas.

Kardashian is a big fan of the late Marilyn Monroe. So, like the brilliant mother Kris Jenner is when it comes to buying gifts, Kardashian got was signed photographs of Monroe that were taken by two famous photographers. What’s more, they weren’t tiny photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If anyone knows me they know I have a true obsession with Marilyn Monroe. I mean, can you not die?” Kardashian said as she was showing off her new photos. “They’re both signed by the photographers. This was signed by the legendary Bert Stern, who has now sadly passed away. And this is by Richard C. Miller.”

As it turns out, Kardashian also got a bit of a history lesson from her mom, who told the reality star that Miller also happened to be the photographer on set for Monroe’s film Some Like It Hot. Needless to say, that news was beyond exciting for Kardashian.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:20pm PST

Of course, the excitement didn’t end with Jenner’s presents. Kardashian also got a special “revenge making” present from her friend J. Lo. Though, as it turns out the card that J. Lo sent really was the best part of the gift.

“You guys, I am dying,” Kardashian said – like most people would if they got this card from Lopez. “J Lo thinks I look amazing? I don’t need a gift – I just needed this card. The card is enough!”

Then she opened the gift and saw the stunning pair of gold stiletto booties that Lopez told her to “get some revenge” in. Kardashian simply replied by saying that they made her feel like a true “badass Cinderella. Cinder-F******ella.”

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:32am PST

Then there came the crème del la crème of indulging Christmas presents. Both Kardashian and her sister Kourtney got a beautiful – and probably extremely delicious – soul food cake from Bree’s Cakes. It was gifted to the sisters from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. It was literally a cake made from cornbread, fried chicken, and mashed potatoes.

“Wow,” Kourtney Kardashian said in her snapchat of the cake, which really is the only way to describe it.

Next: Kylie Jenner Exchanges (A Ton) Of Christmas Gifts With Friends | Kris Jenner Shares Rare Throwback Photo Of All The Kardashians | Sofia Vergara Trades Her Santa Suit For A Swimsuit This Christmas | Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Get Ugly In Sweaters For Christmas | Fergie and Josh Duhamel Have the Best Family Christmas Card

[H/T PEOPLE]