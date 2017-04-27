Kendra Wilkinson Snaps Photo With One Of Our Favorite ‘Breaking Bad’ Stars

It is such a small world and Kendra Wilkinson Baskett’s latest social media post proves it. The reality show starlet shared a snap to Instagram showing herself with Breaking Bad actor Jonathan Banks. And for those who don’t know, Banks is best known for his role in the AMC series as the Los Pollos Hermanos head of corporate security, Mike Ehrmantraut.

The former Playboy star was out at Calabasas Country Club for her husband’s charity golf tournament. The Hank Baskett Classic Golf Tournament, where other celebrities showed in attendance to help give back to various charities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her caption, Kendra thanked everyone for coming out to the event and showing their support for the cause. Kendra wrote: “Thanks to all of our friends and family for coming out n playing in the #hbgolfclassic n supporting a great cause. @griffingives SWIPE.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Thanks to all of our friends and family for coming out n playing in the #hbgolfclassic n supporting a great cause. @griffingives SWIPE A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 24, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

The Hank Baskett Classic Golf Tournament supports The Griffin Gives Foundation and gave the proceeds back to First Responders and from the pictures we’ve seen from Kendra it looked to be a fun success.

According to the Eventbrite post, “The Griffin Gives Foundation’s mission is to provide opportunities and experiences before, during and after deployment to Veterans, as well as to give back to First Responders to support a healthier living.”

Other celebs in attendance included Ryan Cabrera, Jessica Hall and Stephen Kramer Glickman.

More News:

[H/T Instagram, @kendra_wilkinson_baskett]