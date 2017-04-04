Katey Sagal Reveals Beautiful ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Reaper Photo

Katey Sagal’s latest Twitter pic will have all of the Sons of Anarchy fans doing a collective jaw drop. The 63-year-old actress took to social media on Monday afternoon to reveal an amazing piece of fan art inspired by the original FX series.

Look at the detail in this Oak wood plaque from Nick Furman! #FanArt #SoA pic.twitter.com/OaPWgmwl9H — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) April 3, 2017

The Married With Children alum captioned the snap: “Look at the detail in this Oak wood plaque from Nick Furman! #FanArt #SoA.”

The image shows a wood plaque that had the signature Sons of Anarchy reaper – as seen on the vests worn by Charlie Hunnam and the rest of the members of the biker gang – carefully carved into it. The artist, Nick Furman, was able to utilize negative space to bring out the shadows and intricate nuances of the emblem and it was truly a masterpiece.

Shortly after posting on social media, Katey Sagal’s fans lost their minds over the wooden sculpture. The tweet racked up hundreds of likes and a slew of replies and retweets.

“This is one of the best I have seen,” Twitter user Christopher Sgroi wrote. “Awesome work.”

“This is incredible!” another user commented.

When Katey Sagal isn’t posting fan art on Twitter, she has been busy speaking out about her new memoir Grace Notes: My Recollections. The book was chock full of shocking details about her past. She dished on her drug abuse that experienced in her younger days and even mentioned a decades-long affair with KISS lead singer Gene Simmons.

“One of the reasons I wanted to say some of this in the book is that my way of dealing with things in the moment was to very much check out, was to kind of anesthetize myself, numb myself,” she said during an interview with ABC News. “It wasn’t until I changed my lifestyle that I felt the full effect.”

For all the Sons of Anarchy fans out there, Katey Sagal’s husband, SOA creator Kurt Sutter, has helped develop a spinoff series called Mayans MC. The offshoot series just began filming this past week, and Kurt Sutter has been sharing all new pics to stir up excitement for the series based on the SOA rival gang.

In case you missed it, check out the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

What was your reaction after seeing the Sons of Anarchy fan art Katey Sagal posted about on Twitter?

