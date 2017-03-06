Kate Upton Hits The Beach Wearing Nothing But String In Throwback Pic

Earlier this year, Kate Upton cemented her legacy as one of the most successful Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition models of all time. The 22-year-old has graced the coveted cover of the magazine three times and was named an “SI Legend” alongside 21 other models, which includes Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley, and Elle MacPherson. Making this year’s cover even more memorable was the fact that Upton graced three different covers featuring three different photos. The model took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap from one of the shoots while wearing a bathing suit that is definitely fashion over function.

back in Fiji for #tbt #myback @yutsai88 @si_swimsuit A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

The model shared the photo of herself lounging on the beach, possibly between takes, wearing one of the outfits she’s seen wearing on one of the covers. Based on what little we see of the bathing suit from behind and combined with the outfit we see her wearing on the covers, the bathing suit appears to be little more than strategically placed twine that would only be useful if you were hoping to avoid being completely naked in public, but shouldn’t be worn if you went diving with sharks.

