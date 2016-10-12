Kate Middleton Threw Passengers For A Huge Loop When Boarding Commercial Plane

During her first official trip without her husband Prince William, Kate Middleton shocked passengers on a flight headed to London when she boarded the commercial plane.

Twitter user Middleton Maven tweeted the photos of the rare occasion with the caption: “Now that’s not something you see everyday!” Duchess of Cambridge boarded a BA flight back to London after a day of engagements in Netherlands.”

Now that’s not something you see everyday! Duchess of Cambridge boarded a BA flight back to London after a day of engagements in Netherlands pic.twitter.com/pZ0tXYai7Y — Middleton Maven (@MiddletonMaven) October 11, 2016

The mother of two was in the Netherlands on a trip that included a chat with King Willem-Alexander, a visit to the Mauritshuis museaum in the Hague, and to have a roundtable discussion with some of the charities that she supports, according to Cosmopolitan.

At the end of the busy day, the Duchess of Cambridge elected to forego the luxury of her private royal jet and caught a commercial flight instead.

When Middleton stepped aboard the aircraft in her pale blue Katherine Walker suit, the passengers on the 7:15 p.m. British Airways flight were shocked. As bodyguards escorted her to her seat in the front row of the plane, passengers immediately pulled out their cell phones to snap a pic of Kate Middleton.

The New Zealand Herald reports:

“She was escorted on the plane by bodyguards and her team ahead of the 50-minute flight. One source said he had ‘never seen so many iPhones pop up at once,’ as passengers scrambled to get a photograph of the Duchess.

Keeping a low-profile, Kate spoke with a member of her team for the duration of the quick flight before being the first to be escorted from the plane once it landed ‘a couple of minutes early.’ A car was said to be waiting on the tarmac at London City Airport and the Royal was whisked away before passengers were allowed to disembark.”

