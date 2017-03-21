Kate Beckinsale Reveals Old School Pearl Harbor Photo

Kate Beckinsale was reminiscing on days gone by this week as she posted a throwback pic from behind-the-scenes of the 2001 film Pearl Harbor. The mother of one took to Instagram on Monday to share the awesome pic.

Fries with that ? A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

The 43-year-old actress captioned the snap with a humorous jab at her costume: “Fries with that?”

The image shows the brunette beauty in her old-fashioned military getup. She showed off her megawatt smile as the shadow of an airplane is seen on the wall beside her.

Even though she seemingly is looking back fondly on her time filming the war drama, Kate Beckinsale publicly blasted the director Michael Bay in 2016 saying that he body shamed her while the film was being shot and later during the promotional tour.

“I don’t think I fitted the type of actress Michael Bay the director had met before,” she said. “I think he was baffled by me because my boobs weren’t bigger than my head, and I wasn’t blond.”

After landing the breakout role, the Underworld: Blood Wars star explained that she needed to exercise more to get her body looking trim for the film.

“I’d just had my daughter and had lost weight, but was told that if I got the part, I’d have to work out,” she said. “And I just didn’t understand why a 1940s nurse would do that.”

When the movie was preparing to be released, Beckinsale said that director Michael Bay continued to embarrass her by saying that she was not that pretty.

“When we were promoting the film, Michael was asked why he had chosen Ben [Affleck] and Josh [Hartnett], and he said, ‘I have worked with Ben before and I love him, and Josh is so manly and a wonderful actor’. Then when he was asked about me, he’d say, ‘Kate wasn’t so attractive that she would alienate the female audience.’ He kept saying it everywhere we went, and we went to a lot of places.”

It’s safe to say that most people would strongly disagree with Michael Bay’s opinion given that Kate is still one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. Luckily for her social media followers, Kate Beckinsale likes to show off her good looks quite frequently on Instagram. Check out some of her pics here.

