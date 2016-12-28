Kanye West Shares Holiday Family Picture in Midst of Marital Turmoil

The West family looked picture perfect this Christmas despite the difficulties they have faced in the past few weeks.

Kanye West posted a picture with Kim Kardashian and their children, North, 3, and Saint, 1. The family posed at what appears to be the Kardashian’s holiday bash.

“Happy holidays,” West captioned the snap.

In the picture, Kardashian is dressed in a stunning gold gown and boots, while the other three look elegant in all black.

The high-profile couple’s marriage has reportedly been on rocky ground since West entered the hospital due to a health crisis in November.

