‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Wildly Bizarre Shoe Photo

There are many drawbacks to being a celebrity that many people don’t realize when they idolize fame. You might gain access to the hottest trends and fashions, and you might be able to afford expensive outfits with lofty paychecks, but sometimes, you get an embarrassment of riches. As Kaley Cuoco proved on Instagram, even when you’re a celebrity, you can’t always get what you want.

It’s tough to say exactly what’s going on in the Big Bang Theory star’s photo, but there are a few things we know for sure. 1) Cuoco was in “shoe heaven.” 2) Cuoco asked for a sneaker. 3) The shoe she is wearing is not a sneaker.

Sadly, the photo leaves us with more questions than answers. Where was this shoe heaven? Who was she asking for a sneaker? If this was “shoe heaven,” was she asking a “shoe angel”? If the strappy platform shoe was the “happy medium,” was it either a sneaker or a military grade combat boot? We might never find out the answers, but can only hope Cuoco eventually got the sneaker she deserved.

In The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco plays Penny, the naive girl from Omaha, NE. To honor her character, that she’s played for almost ten years, Cuoco recently traveled to Omaha along with her boyfriend, Karl Cook.

Based on subsequent Instagram posts, it appears that the couple was in town for reasons other than honoring her character, but taking a moment to pay tribute to her claim to fame still meant something.

Cuoco has been traveling quite a bit with her boyfriend, possibly getting it out of her system before she needs to start shooting the next season of BBT. CBS recently renewed the hit sitcom for another two years, with all of the main cast members extending their contract. Capitalizing on the show’s popularity, there is also a spin-off series in the works that focuses on Jim Parsons’ character of Sheldon.

