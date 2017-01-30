Kaley Cuoco’s Legs Were The Real SAG Awards Stars

At a pre-show party for Sunday’s SAG awards, Kaley Cuoco showed off her toned legs in a dress that will take your breath away. The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to post a photo of her stunning look from the party.

The 31-year-old actress shared a pic of the pre-awards show dress with the caption: “Thank you @entertainmentweekly for a lovely pre SAG get together…hair @clarissanya makeup @jamiemakeupgreenberg new baby blonde highlights @faye.woods styling @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thank you @entertainmentweekly for a lovely pre SAG get together 💁🏼hair @clarissanya makeup @jamiemakeupgreenberg new baby blonde highlights @faye.woods styling @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana 💋 A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Throughout the day, Cuoco documented her awards show experience on social media. CBS’ flagship comedy The Big Bang Theory was up for the Best Ensemble SAG award, and Cuoco was totally honored that the show received recognition.

Before the SAG Awards, Cuoco told her fans on social media: “I just want to say after 10 seasons on The Big Bang Theory to still be nominated as an ensemble is the greatest thing in the world. We’re so grateful and excited to have a good night so thank you.”

Noticeably absent from the SAG awards show was her boyfriend, Karl Cook. Cuoco attended the awards show with her sister, Briana Cuoco, as her date. Kaley explained that her beau wasn’t able to make it, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Sometimes in life you need to multi-task. So while I’m getting ready for the SAG Awards, my love is in the ring,” Cuoco said while showing a live broadcast of her boyfriend’s equestrian competition on her computer screen. “We’re all going to cheer him on…Good job babe!”

A night with @jamiemakeupgreenberg A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Kaley also shared a totally adorable video showing her laying a kiss on her boyfriend after the SAG awards show. Check out the clip here.

Is this your favorite Kaley Cuoco look?

MORE Kaley Cuoco: Kaley Cuoco Reveals Adorable Kiss Video After SAG Awards Loss | Kaley Cuoco Shares Dancing Photo Featuring Leopard Dresses And Lots Of Skin | Kaley Cuoco Posts Video Of What Happens When Someone Brings Her The Wrong Shoes | Kaley Cuoco Reveals Stunning People’s Choice Awards Dress | Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Pic With Boyfriend With An Even Cuter Caption | Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Cleavage-Filled Golden Globes Pic | Kaley Cuoco Shares Steamy Photos With Her Beau Karl Cook

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]