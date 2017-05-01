Kailyn Lowry Reveals Snapchat Photo Featuring Ex Javi Marroquin

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin looked to be on good terms this weekend as the mother of two took to social media to share multiple posts that featured her ex-husband.

This past Saturday, the expecting mother filmed her former spouse kicking a soccer ball around with her seven-year-old son Isaac, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Also seen in the footage was Javi and Kailyn’s three-year-old son Lincoln.

Despite their highly publicized falling out this past December in which they blasted one another on social media, Kailyn and Javi seem to have put the past behind them in some ways. U.S. airman Javi Marroquin spoke out about the current state of their relationship.

“We are actually doing really well,” Javi said while speaking with Radar Online earlier this month. “Everything is behind us now and we’ve moved on. It’s all about the boys now and it’s great.”

One issue that added strain to their relationship post-divorce was when Kailyn Lowry revealed that she was pregnant with her third child. She has yet to identify who the father of her baby is, but Kail has been vocal about how her past issues with fertility made her want another child even more.

During an interview with Cupcake Mag, the MTV starlet opened up about her decision to have a third child.

“I think realizing the choice was almost being taken away from me made me realize I definitely wanted one more little one,” she said.

In a blog post, Kailyn Lowry explained that she was well aware of the fact that there were going to be people criticizing her about having a third child.

Lowry said: “Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

