Canadian Prime Minister Issues Threat To ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

The world has seen some great boxing matches. Muhammad Ali vs. Sonny Liston. Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson. Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather.

And now, Trudeau vs. Perry.

Taking a moment out of his busy schedule to acknowledge April Fools Day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jumped on Twitter to express his interest in getting in a rematch with former Friends star Matthew Perry.

You’re probably asking yourself, “Rematch?” Yes. Rematch. Perry actually recalled the elementary school event that lead us here a couple of weeks ago on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel mentioned that Perry was half-Canadian and that he went to school with Trudeau, who’s father was the Canadian Prime Minister at the time.

I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

Perry confirmed that as correct and said, “I have a story about him that I’m not proud of. We actually beat up Justin Trudeau.” Kimmel asked why and Perry said, “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy. And we, ya know, we beat him up.”

Kimmel then informed the audience about Trudeau’s father being the Canadian PM at the time they boys were in school and Perry replied, “I don’t think that’s the reason we beat him up. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up.”

Perry did admit to feeling bad about it. “I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play, he quipped.

Ultimately, though, Perry humorously tried to take credit for Trudeau’s success, saying, “I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming the Prime Minister. I think he said I’m gonna rise above this and become Prime Minister.”

No word on if Perry will except Trudeau’s rematch offer, but it’s hard to imagine Chandler Bing standing a chance against this…

