Possible Jurassic World 2 Plot Details Revealed

The untitled Jurassic World sequel is gearing up to be one of the biggest films of 2018, and the creative team behind the film has done well keeping the details of the project under wraps.

Aside from some casting announcements, Jurassic World has managed to fly under the radar all the way into the early stages of production.

That may have changed this weekend, as some rumors surfaced online regarding the plot for the upcoming film.

MyEntertainmentWorld updated their bio for the film, and it included a short synopsis. This synopsis teases a storyline that many fans have been talking about since the original movie.

The adventures at the Jurassic World resort and theme park continue as the government has trained dinosaurs to carry weapons and use them for battle purposes.



That sounds a lot like the Jurassic War plot people have been asking about for quite some time.

Throughout the first film, the villainous Hoskins was trying to weaponize the raptors. The old rumors stated that the second movie would see him succeed, and bring about a war using the dinosaurs as a type of super-weapon.

The talks about Jurassic War calmed down a while back, with folks close to the production saying the film would go in a different direction.

This synopsis should be taken with a grain of salt, as it seems to go against the common idea that Jurassic World 2 wouldn’t actually explore the War. However, it’s definitely something worth looking into.

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018.

In Jurassic World, located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. When the massive creature escapes, it sets off a chain reaction that causes the other dinos to run amok. Now, it’s up to a former military man and animal expert (Chris Pratt) to use his special skills to save two young boys and the rest of the guests from an all-out, prehistoric assault.

