Joseph Fiennes Says His Michael Jackson Role Is ‘No Less Offensive Than Anything On SNL’

Joseph Fiennes has decided to speak out about his role in Sky TV’s Urban Myths as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The 46-year-old actor was set to appear on the TV series as Michael Jackson, but the piece was cut due to the tremendous backlash.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Fiennes, who now stars on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, reflected on the Internet’s reaction against his portrayal of Jackson, and said that if it were up to him, the episode still would have been aired.

“Well, it’s a satire, so we have to look at it through that lens. The depiction of the three characters [Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando] is very satirical, comic, lighthearted, to examine the disconnect of iconic celebrity,” Fiennes said. “But it’s good that people stand up for [what they believe], and I’m all for that. I’m all for that discussion, and it means a lot to me and my fellow actors to talk about casting, getting it right, getting it wrong, and then if there’s a mistake, to examine that mistake and talk about it.”

“Maybe the controversy is good if it brings about discussion. But it is satire. It’s a 20-minute sketch, and it’s lighthearted,” he added, before comparing his portrayal of Jackson to presumably Amy Poehler’s imitation on Saturday Night Live.

“It’s funny, because not so long ago, there was an SNL sketch where an actress played Michael Jackson and no one batted an eyelid,” he pointed out. “It’s no less offensive than anything on SNL. That’s the level of offense.”

“Should we shut down the arts and directors and writers based on that, which has happened?” Fiennes continued. “If you don’t like the comedian, don’t go see him, but do you shut him and his satirical material down? Do you become a totalitarian state where you go, that’s offensive?”

While Fiennes agreed that blackface was “hateful,” “abhorrent,” he further insisted he didn’t see his portrayal of Jackson (which included botched prosthetics) as satirical. “If it comes anywhere near that criminal and hateful sensibility, then I’m deeply regretful and embarrassed, but there’s a part of me that would love people to see it and get into a discussion,” he said.

“No, [I don’t regret taking the part]. In life, you can’t avoid getting into hot water. It’s all lessons and learning. As an actor, you take on roles, and nobody has seen it, so nobody can even have the full comment because they haven’t witnessed it,” Fiennes shared. “But it’s all about discussion, and I’m up for having a debate, talking about it, and not shying away from it. If it brings about debate and helps change things for the good, then I’m all for it.”

