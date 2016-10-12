Jordanian Pilot Dies Crashing Plane On Purpose, Instructor Lives

The FBI has been led to understand that a Jordanian national student pilot training in Connecticut crashed the plane on purpose.

The student, 28-year-old Feras M. Freitekh was killed in the crash. However, his instructor, identified as Arian Prevalla survived.

Prevalla was hospitalized with serious burns and injuries, and told the police that Freitekh crashed the aircraft intentionally, according to Daily Mail. The FBI is now investigating the claim.

The plane was crashed on Main Street in East Hartford around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. One witness described the crash as a “mushroom cloud explosion.”

Two people in a minivan near the explosion were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officials have indicated that both Prevalla and Freitekh were arguing only moments before the crash.

“Nothing is being ruled out at this time, including an accident, Lt. Josh Litwin of the East Hartford Police stated at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The counter-terrorism unit in Connecticut has joined the FBI, Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit, and the State Police Central District Crime Squad in the investigation.

“As far as the occupants of the plane, he is expected to survive. He is cooperating with investigators he’s actually speaking with detectives as part of this investigation as ongoing,” Litwin also mentioned.

One man eating at a Subway near the crash, Erick Zapata, told the Courtant that “out of nowhere a plane crashed into the pole.”

“Pieces started flying everywhere,” he recalled. “I was nervous, I was shaking. It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

We wish Arian Prevalla a speedy and full recovery.

