Plane With 62 People on Board Disappears Off Coast of Indonesia

An airplane carrying 62 people crashed off the coast of Indonesia Saturday after taking off from Jakarta, leaving everyone on board presumed dead. Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 plummeted before colliding with the Java Sea just before 3 p.m. after departing in a heavy rain for what should have been a 90-minute flight, according to the Associated Press. It was only in flight for a four minutes before disappearing from the radar on its route to Pontianak on Borneo.

The Boeing 737-500's black boxes were discovered Sunday using a sonar system, and while the cause of the crash is still under investigation, the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder within the boxes will provide crucial evidence as to what went wrong, the AP noted. On the plane were 50 passengers, six working crew members and six crew members for another flight. Amid the 50 passengers were three babies and seven children, according to the AP.

Fishermen in the area of the crash at the time said the loud crash first had them fearing a bomb explosion or tsunami. "It was raining heavily and the weather was so bad, so it was difficult to see around clearly," a man named Solihin told the AP. "But we saw the splash and a big wave after the loud sound. We were very shocked and saw the plane debris and the fuel around our boat."

Soerjanto Tjahjono, the National Transportation Safety Committee chairman, told the outlet that the jet is believed to have been in tact at the time it began to drop, possibly ruling out a midair explosion. Search and rescue teams have found parts of the plane, including pieces of the fuselage, at around 75 ft. deep in the water, as well as body parts and children's clothing. The Transport Safety Investigation Bureau of Singapore is assisting in the investigation, as is the United States' National Transportation Safety Board.

Among the people believed to have died in the crash are Ratih Windania, a pregnant mother traveling with her 2-year-old daughter, 8-year-old nephew, and aunt and uncle. A family of five from Bangka Island traveling with their 7-month son and a father returning from a business trip are also believed to be victims, reported CNN. Also believed to have died in the crash are married couple Agus Minarni and Muhammad Nur Kholifatul Amin.

Sriwijaya Air President Director Jefferson Irwin Jauwena said in a news conference after the crash that the plane was in good condition, according to Reuters. "Our thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families," Boeing said in a public statement. "We are in contact with our airline customer and stand ready to support them during this difficult time."