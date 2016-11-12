Jon Voight Talks Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Divorce: ‘Hopefully Things Will Work Out’

(Photo: Twitter / @THR)

Jon Voight spoke to E! News at the premiere of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Thursday night and had a few things to say about his daughter Angelina Jolie‘s divorce from Brad Pitt.

“I appreciate everybody’s concern and their prayers,” Voight said. “Hopefully things will work out.”

Pitt also thanked his fans for their support earlier this week when he attended his first public red carpet event since the split to promote his film Allied.

“It’s really sweet, everyone has been really kind out here,” he said. “It’s really nice to have all the support.”

The actor has also been officially cleared of child abuse allegations by the Los Angeles Country Department of Children and Family Services after an investigation was launched into his behavior towards his son Maddox on a flight on Sept. 14.

A spokesperson for Angelina released the following statement:

“The job of the DCFS is to make sure the children are in a safe and secure situation. As we said earlier this week, childcare professionals encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides that was in the best interest of the children. Angelina said from the beginning that she felt she had to take action for the health of the family and is relieved that after their 8-week involvement, the DCFS is now satisfied the safeguards are put in place that will allow the children to heal.”

