Jon Voight Accuses Miley Cyrus and Shia LaBeouf of Treason

The very outspoken republican, and Donald Trump supporter, Jon Voight has voiced his opinions on the recent Women’s March on Washington and how disgusted he is with Hollywood’s involvement in the march. The actor goes as far as accusing his fellow stars of being treasonous.

From his interview, it’s clear that Voight doesn’t agree with the recent and historic Women’s March on Washington. He calls the march “destructive” and “serious.” He goes on to explain that, while those participating in the march were within their First Amendment rights, they shouldn’t have protested against the government.

But then, Voight takes his disdain for the protesters one step further by calling out the Hollywood stars that participated in the marches – some, very publicly. He calls out Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus specifically.

“When you see the young people, like Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus, and they have a lot of followers, young people are looking at them. What are they teaching?” Voight said. “They are teaching treason. They are teaching going up against the government, not accepting the will of the people…”

Of course, Voight doesn’t stop at simply calling LaBeouf and Cyrus treasonous – not to mention all of the regular citizens that participated in the march, who also have young people looking up to them – but he also called out the “Hollywood Group” who are also vocal about their political views.

“This Hollywood group,” he continued. “It’s very sad thing for me to witness what they’re doing. They have a lot of influence, a huge amount of influence.”

Apparently, or at least according to Voight, if anyone has influence over others, they should just stay quiet about important issues as to not sway the thoughts of others.

[H/T TMZ]