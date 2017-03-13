Joanna Krupa Shares Lingerie Selfie Simply Because She ‘Can’

If former Real Housewives Of Miami star Joanna Krupa has a new job then it’s title is “Poster of Sexy Instagram Pics,” because that’s pretty much all she does these days. Her latest entry is just as sizzling as all those that came before it.

Because I can 💏 🔥 . Love and respect yourself. A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

Joanna slays in a black two-piece bra and panty lingerie set, that is equal parts elegant and tantalizing. She’s certainly proud of her figure and has plenty of reasons to be. From her pouty lips, fully-displayed cleavage, and fit stomach, the two-time Playboy cover model is one of the most beautiful women ever featured on Real Housewives.

Just a couple of days ago Krupa did and interview where she talked about how much she loves her body and showing it off.

When the topic of her “revealing” posts came up, she said: “If you’re proud of your body and if somebody has a problem looking at your Instagram post, then they shouldn’t be following you. I go to the gym, I work hard to keep in shape and why can’t I post a photo that shows that I’m very proud of my body? And it’s my job, I have my own lingerie line and I do bathing suits.”

Just because…and you don’t wanna know what I am thinking right now 🤗🔥😈😇 #joannakrupa Nail color by @neonailpoland and @esotiq A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

