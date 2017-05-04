Jim Parsons Hits The Theater With Young Sheldon Star

Two Sheldon Coopers are what this world needs. The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons recently met up with his TV characters younger self to enjoy a night at the theater.

Parsons met up with Iain Armitage, who will play the 9-year-old version of his Big Bang Theory character in the upcoming CBS spinoff Young Sheldon. The two attended a performance of the Broadway musical Come From Away in New York and shared their experience on social media.

“What a great time: Saw the fantastic Come From Away with the equally fantastic Iain,” wrote Parsons on Instagram, with a photo of the two smiling in their seats. Meanwhile Armitage’s Instagram post said, “Iain was so happy to see one of his favorite shows with one of his favorite people! Thank you for a great evening, Jim Parsons! Come From Away remains such a terrific show and it was fun to celebrate the cast tonight!”

See both Sheldon’s in the Instagram pic below:

What a great time: saw the fantastic @wecomefromaway with the equally fantastic @iainlovestheatre 🎭👍 A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on May 2, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Young Sheldon, which will make its debut in the 2017-2018 CBS slate, will be a half-hour, single-camera sitcom that follows Sheldon in his formative years, living with his uber religious mom in East Texas and then following him to high school. The series will be narrated by Parsons as his Big Bang character.

Armitage previously starred in HBO’s drama Big Little Lies, playing Shailene Woodley’s son, Ziggy.

