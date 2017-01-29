Jerry Seinfeld Under Fire For ‘Black Lives Matter’ Tweet

To promote his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Jerry Seinfeld always follows a basic structure on Twitter. He plugs the name of the show, he plugs the guest, then uses a clever turn of phrase or short joke relevant to the show, followed by a link to the episode. A recent tweet featured a joke tied into comedian Lewis Black’s name that has many Twitter users highly upset with the comedian.

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Lewis Black.

Black’s life matters.

@Acura! https://t.co/MDGxxNNjgz — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) January 26, 2017

The Black Lives Matter movement began in 2014 in response to the deaths of two black men, with a goal to remind people how much violence targets the African-American community, and merely tries to remind people that their lives are as important as the lives of every other ethnicity.

Seinfeld’s tweet, which turns the popular slogan to call attention to the importance of Lewis Black, came across to many as a way to mock the BLM movement and found the joke to be in poor taste.

@JerrySeinfeld Now I see why Larry David wrote all the jokes. — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 26, 2017

@JerrySeinfeld @Acura This is worse than the finale of “Seinfeld” which I still don’t like. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 26, 2017

At one point in his career, Jerry Seinfeld was a household name and his show Seinfeld was one of the hottest sitcoms of all time. Despite that relatively wholesome, non-controversial image, recent years have found the comedian speaking up about political correctness and its place in comedy.

In 2015, while speaking with ESPN Radio‘s Colin Cowherd, the comedian explained that he refuses to perform on college campuses anymore as his jokes about a variety of subjects were being deemed offensive to particular groups.

“I don’t play colleges,” he explained to the ESPN Radio host. “I hear a lot of people tell me, ‘Don’t go near colleges. They’re so PC.’”

To illustrate his point further, he shared an anecdote about a conversation he had with his pre-teen daughter. “My wife says to her, ‘Well, you know, in the next couple years, I think maybe you’re going to want to be hanging around the city more on the weekends, so you can see boys,’” he recalled. “You know what my daughter says? She says, ‘That’s sexist.’”

“They just want to use these words — ‘That’s racist,’ ‘That’s sexist,’ ‘That’s prejudice,’” he noted. “They don’t even know what the f**k they’re talking about.”

The tweet still remains on his Twitter feed and he hasn’t addressed any backlash, so we assume this is another case that Seinfeld will deem people being overly sensitive.

Do you think his joke was in poor taste or was it just a joke? Let us know in the comments!

