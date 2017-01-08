Jenny McCarthy Thinks Mariah Carey Should Stop Blaming Others For Her NYE Debacle

After Mariah Carey‘s disastrous performance on Dick Clark’s New Year‘s Rockin’ Eve over the weekend, the singer’s camp immediately blasted Dick Clark Productions, accusing them of intentionally sabotaging Carey for higher ratings, something the company absolutely refuted.

Now, Jenny McCarthy has added her two cents on the situation during “The Jenny McCarthy Show” on SiriusXM on Tuesday, slamming Carey for blaming others for the fiasco. McCarthy, who was in the packed Times Square crowd, witnessed Carey’s performance firsthand, revealing that the diva had actually performed another song that was not shown on air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mouths are hanging open, everyone is shocked,” McCarthy said. “It was just, it was so bad, and then for a moment I said, ‘Take a step back, Jenny, and try to find some empathy right now.’ And I did.”

“All of a sudden I felt really bad for her, because that bad, it was a complete train wreck,” she continued. “And like Donnie [Wahlberg] said, being in this business, I know what it’s like to have your prompter go out. I know what it’s like to have my inner ears go out. It’s scary, and it’s like your brain malfunctions and you’re on live TV. So I was like, you know what, I have sympathy for her. My sympathy stopped, however, the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance.”

McCarthy went on to slam Carey for her allegations against the production company, praising Dick Clark Productions as “prepared,” accommodating and supportive.

“So for her to defame them was so incredibly insulting for the group of people who work their balls off preparing and rehearsing for their musical guests,” she added.

McCarthy also alleged that Carey did not do a sound check for her performance.

“The truth of the matter is Mariah didn’t do a sound check,” she said. “She did whatever you would call like a dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com