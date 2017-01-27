Jennifer Lopez Loses Out To Adult Film Actress Rosee Divine

Drake is having quite the adventure while out in Amsterdam, all without Jennifer Lopez. Not only did the Summer Sixteen rapper appear at Rae Sremmurd’s concert but he also found time to link up with some of his new crushes.

In the midst of his upcoming performance in the capital of the Netherlands, Drake was spotted out wining and dining a woman at a Japanese restaurant. According to the DailyMail, the woman that has been occupying his time while overseas is the well known porn star Rosee Divine.

Ooolalablog posted a picture of the two on Instagram with the caption, “#Drake spotted out to dinner with a pornstar … I think 2017 will be his biggest THOT year yet.”

#Drake spotted out to dinner with a pornstar … I think 2017 will be his biggest THOT year yet ✊ #OooLaLaBlog A photo posted by LA LA| That Sassy Jersey Chick (@ooolalablog) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Sporting a canary yellow padded jacket, the rapper was photographed out enjoying the evening with Divine. It is unconfirmed what this dinner was about, but it leaves everyone wondering if J. Lo should be worried?

Recently, Jenny from the block has spoken out as to why she’s been spending so much time with Drake.

Since seeing the pair in pictures all over Instagram has fanned the flames that they are indeed in a relationship, the Ain’t Your Mama singer has dished some details regarding Drake. She confirmed that she and the 6 God did, in fact, hit the studio for business. “We did one song together,” she told Extra. “I don’t know if we will do more – we will see.” J. Lo opted to stay quiet regarding the depths of their relationship.

Drake is riding high off of back-to-back milestones from 2016, including dethroning Jay-Z and Kanye West with the highest-grossing tour in hip-hop history, Summer Sixteen.

While Eager Shades of Blue fans will have to find solace in J. Lo’s impending musical snack with Aubrey, as season two is still underway and scheduled to premiere March 5 on NBC.

