Jennifer Aniston Was Spotted In Stunning Bikini

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 48th birthday Saturday with friends in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Check Out The Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over the weekend, the beautiful actress showed off her awesome bikini body as she relaxed poolside. She was seen with her very toned husband Justin Theroux as well her best friend and former co-star Courtney Cox and her beau Johnny McDaid.

Theroux shared a photo with the blonde bombshell on her birthday on Instragram. The caption read, “HBDJ❤XO.”

HBDJ❤ XO A photo posted by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Aniston looked at ease as she was seen in the back of her villa layering on sunscreen. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt was first seen in a light blue two piece bikini that consisted of a triangle top with spaghetti straps and simple bottoms.

The Los Angeles native also wore her hair down in loose waves. She accessorize well with a dark pair of Ray-Ban aviators, her shiny gold wedding band and a bottle of Smart Water.

Later, the knockout wore a black bikini top that seemed like it was on the verge of a wardrobe malfunction.

When the box-office babe leaned over to chat to a pal, it looked as if she might expose too much.

But the always elegant Aniston kept it together. Too bad she covered up her fantastic legs with a towel.

More: Mandy Moore’s Parents Get Brutally Honest About ‘This Is Us’ | Mariah Carey Trades Bowling Shoes For Heels When Hitting The Lanes | Christie Brinkley’s Daughters Toss Their Tops In Anticipation Of Swimsuit Issue

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Daily Mail]