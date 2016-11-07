Jared Fogle’s Ex-Wife Just Told Us Everything Behind The Curtain

Katie McLaughlin, formerly known as Katie Fogle, believes that her ex-husband, and former Subway spokesperson, Jared Fogle had been leading two separate lives. The first was the one he had at home with her and their two children. The second was the one he had while he was out on the road for the fast-food restaurant.

Last year, the FBI came to McLaughlin’s door with a warrant to search for child pornography. This was the first time she had heard anyone accuse her husband of being a pedophile. Before that moment, she had no idea that her husband had any involvement with pedophilia or pornography.

Jared Fogle would go on to plead guilty for not only having sex with minors, but for also distributing child pornography. He has since been convicted and is serving about 15 years in prison. McLaughlin would go on to file for divorce, as well as get sole custody of the couple’s two children, age three and five.

“In my opinion, he took himself out of our lives and I – I can’t even think about him at his point in my life,” she admitted. “Of course there’s anger. I mean anyone would have anger for a person who was supposed to do nothing but protect his children.”

According to McLaughlin, Subway had been notified on multiple occasions about Fogle and his issues with pedophilia and child pornography. However, the company did nothing about the complaints, nor did they ever bring anything up to her. Which is why she was shocked when the FBI came knocking at her door.

During an interview with CBS, McLaughlin was asked about what she thinks about the people who say “How could she not know?” To which she explains that her husband was clearly living a double life. The part of his life that involved these horrible crimes was not a part she saw, because if she had known about it, she would have left him.

“There are going to be people out there who believe what they want to believe about me,” she said. “I mean, how could anyone think I would stay married to a man and have children with a man who was doing this? Of course, I wouldn’t be there. Of course, I wouldn’t stay with him. I did not know.”

McLaughlin is suing the Subway for negligence. She believes that the company had a responsibility to notify her and the police of the complaints they received against Fogle. Subway disagrees. For more on that, check out Comicbook’s previous coverage.

