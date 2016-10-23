Jaden Smith Says He Was A Vampire, Takes It Back

Jaden Smith, son of Hollywood superstar Will Smith, has stated that he believes he used to be a vampire.

The 18-year-old actor and rapper recently sat down with French magazine Numero to discuss how he once self-identified as a blood-sucking monster in the past.

Smith said, “During a period of my life, I was Gothic… I was only wearing black and I was hiding from the sun because I was a vampire.”

Jaden then went on to clarify that he was not joking.

“I was a vampire, for real,” he said. “I could not expose myself to the sun and I was only wearing black trench coats.”

Thankfully, the Karate Kid actor says he has outgrown the phase.

“Now I’m not a vampire, I’m out of this phase… I open myself up to wear more colorful things, to go out in daylight. I share much more mixed energy,” Smith said.

We aren’t entirely sure what “mixed energy” means exactly, but it is good to have Jaden back as a part of the human race.

While his recent comments may seem utterly strange, Jaden making the claim that he used to be a vampire probably isn’t the most bizarre thing he’s ever said. Smith is a self-proclaimed philosopher and regularly tweets out his inner musings.

One peculiar tweet that drew heavy attention read: “If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society.”

If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 13, 2013

Another tweet that was highly talked about on social media read: “How Can Mirrors Be Real If Our Eyes Aren’t Real.”

How Can Mirrors Be Real If Our Eyes Aren’t Real — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 2, 2013

On a completely different note, Jaden was recently named one of TIME magazine’s most influential teams in 2016. Other teenagers on the list include Malia Obama, Chloe Grace Moretz, Kylie Jenner, and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

Jaden has starred in films such as After Earth, the Karate Kid, and The Pursuit of Happyness.

Currently, Jaden can be seen on the Netflix show The Get Down, modeling women’s clothing for Louis Vuitton, or collaborating in the studio with the likes of Rich The Kid, Raury, and The Black Eyed Peas.

What are your thoughts on Jaden Smith claiming that he was a vampire?

