‘Hustlers’ Gets Banned in Malaysia for ‘Excessive Obscene Content’

Hustlers recently hit theaters and already created Oscar buzz surrounding the film and its actresses. But that awards chatter is not good enough to keep it in theaters in Malaysia where it’s banned due to “excessive obscene content.” According to BBC, the movie’s naked breasts, erotic dances and scenes featuring drugs made it “not suitable for public screening” for the Southeast Asian nation, despite the fact that the film is doing well in both the U.S. and the U.K.

The movie that highlights the real life story of exotic dancers who set out to swindle wealthy clients has fans singing praises towards star Jennifer Lopez. It’s premiere at TIFF was a success for the actress, earning the film rave reviews. Just don’t expect any from Malaysia.

However, not everyone is backing her corner here stateside. Lopez’ character Ramona is based on the real life dancer, Samantha Barbash, who isn’t pleased with how the film turned out claiming it’s “not an accurate movie.“

“She basically defamed my character,” Barbash told TMZ. “Which I was disgusted as a mother, there’s a part that she’s cooking drugs in a stove with her daughter there. First of all, that’s just not an accurate movie.”

She then went on to say that without the lead star, the final product would be nothing.

“Without J-Lo, they wouldn’t even have a movie to be honest, there’s not storyline, it’s just Jennifer,” she said. “People are going to see the movie because J-Lo’s on a stripper pole.”

She added that she hasn’t even been on a stripper pole the way it’s portrayed in Hustlers, also mentioning that the producers offered her an embarrassing amount of money.

“The producer hit up my lawyer, but it was a joke, I don’t even wanna embarrass them of what they thought,” she said. “Put it this way, I have Hermes bags that cost more than what they wanted to give me.”

While Barbash may not be a fan of the film, Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez is and showed his love and support for her with something a little sweet.

“Baby, congratulations on Hustlers. So proud of you! Love hustling through life with you. Love, Macho,” he wrote on a note that came with a Hustlers cake.

While there’s lots of buzz surrounding the popular film that also stars other actresses like Constance Wu and Keke Palmer, fans are speculating on whether Lopez will also take center stage at this year’s Super Bowl.

“I mean, it would be awesome,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think, like, when you’re a little girl and you’re dreaming, you know, you want to be an actress or you want to be a singer. There are certain things you hope to accomplish one day, and that’s definitely one of those.”