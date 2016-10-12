Hotel Manager Saves Dog Caught In Moving Elevator

In Greenville, South Carolina last week, thanks to a hotel manager being lightning quick on his feet, one of the hotel guest’s small dogs was saved from what could have been a fatal elevator accident. The incredible moment was caught on the hotel’s surveillance cameras.

Ben Duke, the general manager at The Roadway Inn on Laurens Road, noticed a guest was getting on the elevator with his leashed dog.

“The doors closed, and I guess he didn’t realize that his dog had wandered off,” Duke told WYFF.

As the doors closed, Duke realized that leash was being pulled by the elevator.

Duke recalled, “I just grabbed it, and struggled with it, then I guess adrenaline set in or something, and I snapped the leash right above my hand.”

In doing so, Duke saved the dog named Boo Boo. When the guest realized what happened, he came back downstairs in tears.

“He was crying and was grateful,” Duke said. “He jsut came up and hugged me. It was pretty crazy.”

After showing one of his friend’s the footage of the potentially horrifying incident, Duke was told that he should send the video to the news. However, Duke elected to post the video on Facebook. Since sharing the incredible footage, it has been viewed more than 10,000 times.

“Everybody is calling me a hero, but I can’t imagine the other outcome,” Duke said. “I just did what you are supposed to do in this situation.”

Kudos to Ben Duke for his fast reaction time and for saving Boo Boo’s life!

