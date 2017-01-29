Hockey Player Hits Justin Bieber During Celebrity Hockey Game

So many people out there in the world would love for the opportunity to knock Justin Bieber down. Sadly, that is usually illegal, however, one hockey player got to do it without penalty during the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout. That’s right, someone got to hit Justin Beiber, in front of an audience.

The native Canadian was actually holding his own pretty well against the professional hockey players on the ice. Then, during the first half of the game, the “Baby” singer was driven hard into the boards by Chris Pronger. A couple times during the game, Bieber had a hard time staying up on his skates. Ice isn’t soft, so falling flat on your face has got to hurt quite a bit, no matter how much padding you’re wearing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

OH HELL NO DONT TOUCH HIM A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justnbieber) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

In the end, Bieber was able to get a bit of revenge on Pronger by scoring a point for his team. Bieber’s team, which also featured actor Cuba Gooding Jr. won the day.

“I was shocked at how good the kid can play,” Gooding said about Beiber. “He really has nice skills, and he’s a real sweet kid, too.”

The game was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of the LA Kings. A few of the Kings players, as well as all of the celebrity players, honored longtime Kings fan and hockey enthusiast, Alan Thicke, who passed away in December while playing hockey with his son. Thicke’s son, singer Robin Thicke was supposed to be the coach for Bieber’s team but dropped out last minute.

Either way, yesterday the world got to see people purposefully check, hit, and push Justin Bieber without consequence – a dream for many, especially many of the parents whose children force them to listen to his music.

Next: LindsayLohan Returns To Instagram In An Unexpected Way | Brielle Biermann Defends Herself Against Plastic Surgery Rumors | Kim Kardashian’s Booty Is Back



[H/T CP24, TMZ]