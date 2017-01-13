Hilary Duff Snaps Sick Selfie, And She Looks Miserable

Hilary Duff was a little under the weather on Wednesday night and posted a selfie on Instagram to share how terrible she felt. The former Disney channel star looked miserable while lying in bed holding a cup of a hot tea.

Sick sucks. Hard 😷🤒😷🤒😷 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:49am PST

The 29-year-old posted the photo on social media with the caption: “Sick sucks. Hard.”

Many of Duff’s 7.2 million followers took to the comment section to wish the actress a speedy recovery.

Even though the former Lizzie McGuire star wasn’t feeling so hot on Wednesday, earlier this week she brought the Internet to a halt after posting photos of herself in a scorching hot green dress.

In the video she posted on Instagram, Duff looked absolutely stunning in the green ensemble as she emerged out of an elevator.

@instylemagazine #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera A video posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

Most recently, Duff explained that she is looking to make some serious changes in 2017. Duff stated that she is swearing off dating in this year following her divorce from Mike Comrie.

In a feature interview for Cosmopolitan magazine, Hilary Duff recently dished on her love life while chatting with the publication.

“I’ve never been a good dater,” she said. “I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to…I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

Duff also explained that she is comfortable with where she is at in her life at this time.

“I think I’m a pretty confident person,” she said. “I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that.”

We hope Hilary feels better soon!

