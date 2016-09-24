Hilary Clinton on Between Two Ferns

Politicians are used to the grind of campaigning, so much so that at times it appears as if they’re in autopilot, hitting the same notes over and over again. Appearing on Between Two Ferns, however, is an altogether different affair, as secretary of state and presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton recently learned.

Clinton appeared on the Funny or Die talk show and spoke with host Zach Galifianakis about the campaign, but it didn’t take long for Galifianakis to make it awkward, as he set the tone early by wearing a grim reaper mask and trying to scare her. He didn’t consider the fact that the secret service doesn’t appreciate someone approaching the candidate in that manner, a lesson he learned the hard way.

After getting roughed up a bit, the host launched into a series of questions like “as secretary, how many words a minute can you type”, and “how does president Obama like his coffee? Like himself, weak?”, that drew hilariously judgmental glances from Clinton. He also laid out this worthy gem about her being the first female president.

“Not to take away from the historic significance of you perhaps becoming the first female president, but for a younger, younger generation, you’ll also become their first white president, and that’s pretty neat too.”

As for the trans-pacific partnership deal, Hillary isn’t down with TPP, but Galifianakis then pointed “No, you’re supposed to say Yeah you know me, like the Hip Hop group.” At this point, Clinton cut him down quickly with a “Don’t tell me what to say.”

Between Two Ferns is always fantastic, and this latest edition is no different, providing some hilarious and painfully awkward sequences between the two. You can view the episode in its entirety in the clip above.