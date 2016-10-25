Here’s Why Newlywed Tyler Farr Refused a Prenup

Tyler Farr and Hannah Freeman just got married. The wedding was beautiful, the reception was rocking, and everything was great. But Farr went into his marriage without a prenup, which in the music world, is unheard of.

Farr will gladly admit that he had a few pre-wedding jitters. People probably wouldn’t think that a tough guy like him would, but people probably wouldn’t think he’d cry during his wedding either – he did. As it turns out, a few of Farr’s friends had a few jitters before the wedding too, except their jitters were concerning the fact that he didn’t have Freeman sign a prenuptial agreement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had several friends suggest [a prenup]. In the music business, that’s a standard,” he said. “But I said, if I need a prenup, I don’t need to be getting married. I’m getting married one time and that’s it. The only way this is going to end is if she leaves me – and if she leaves me, I deserved it.”

That is certainly a declaration of love! It makes Farr’s crying during the ceremony even more sweet. He really does plan to be with Freeman forever.

And in celebration of that, they partied.

The wedding was held at Mint Springs Farm in Nolensville, Tennessee, with about 220 guests. Country stars Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, and Farr’s former tour mate, Brad Paisley. Paisley actually played the couple’s first song, Farr’s “Today.” This was all a surprise for Freeman.

“I couldn’t believe he put it together,” she said. “It was beautiful.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

[H/T PEOPLE]