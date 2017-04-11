Netflix Orders ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ Series Adaptation

The words “haunting,” “hill,” and “house” have often found their way into titles of various horror-related projects, from movies to books to TV. Despite the similarities in titles amongst different projects, the stories, as well as quality, vary drastically. One of the first horror projects that combined these words, The Haunting of Hill House novel from 1959, is getting a 10-episode series from Ouija: Origin of Evil director Mike Flanagan.

The upcoming Netflix series marks the third time the novel was adapted into a live-action version. In 1963, the story was adapted for The Haunting, as well as an adaptation in 1999 by the same name, which starred Liam Neeson, Lilli Taylor, and Owen Wilson. At this time, the title of the series has yet to be revealed.

Shirley Jackson’s original novel is considered one of the best ghost stories of the 20th century. The story focuses on four individuals experiencing supernatural occurrences while spending the summer in a rented home. The upcoming series is scheduled to be a re-imagining of the source material.

Flanagan will write, direct, and produce the 10-episode series, with Trevor Macy, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank producing.

Writer/director Flanagan has worked with Macy on multiple previous projects, including his films Oculus and Hush. The two are currently working on the Netflix film Gerald’s Game, which is an adaptation of a Stephen King story.

Amblin TV and Paramount TV will also be helping bring the series to life.

The upcoming horror series marks yet another foray into the world of horror, having previously found success with series like Hemlock Grove and Stranger Things. In addition to the many horror series they’ve helped bring to life, the streaming service has also become a prominent name in the world of distributing genre films, like the Sundance hit I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore and Osgood Perkins’ I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House.

