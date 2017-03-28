Harry Potter Star Scarlett Byrne Shares Bell-Bottoms Squad Photo

Former Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows star Scarlett Byrne has been making huge waves lately, but she still made some time to get out with her squad and shared this groovy pic.

We love Mu 💕 A post shared by scarlett (@scarleybyrne) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

That’s Scarlett in the middle rocking those mega bell-bottom pants and white halter top. She looks totally 70’s in a far-out way.

Recently, Byrne debuted as the feature star for Playboy magazine’s return to nudity issue, titled “Naked is Normal.”

Around a year and a half ago, Playboy magazine announced that they were doing away with nudity in the magazine. The explanation given at the time was, “The political and sexual climate of 1953, the year Hugh Hefner introduced Playboy to the world, bears almost no resemblance to today.”

After much consideration, the company decided to roll back their ban on nudity and is re-launched, as it were, their brand with a bang.

In addition to being the star of the issue, Byrne, 26, wrote an essay published in the issue titled, “The Feminist Mystique.” She’s also be romantically linked to Playboy heir, Cooper Hefner, who is the 25-year-old son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, and Playboy’s current Chief Creative Officer.

First trip of 2017: Washington D.C 🇺🇸 A post shared by scarlett (@scarleybyrne) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:38am PST

While it’s true that the status of their relationship is technically unconfirmed at this time, there is plenty of evidence that the two have been enjoying one another’s company for a while now.

Commenting on the magazine returning to its previous nudity policy, Cooper said, “I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

