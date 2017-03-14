Harry Potter: Emma Watson On If She’d Return For A Cursed Child Film

As promotion for the forthcoming Beauty and the Beast reaches a fever pitch in the days leading up to the film’s March 17 release, star Emma Watson is facing the inevitable question dealing with a return to her most famous role.

And her latest answer left the door open for Watson’s possible reprisal of playing Hermione Granger in another Harry Potter film installment.

While speaking with EW Radio on Sirius XM, the actor was asked whether she would return should they make a cinematic adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s stage production, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The story is meant to be the final Harry Potter story (until another one comes out, of course) and is currently being staged in London.

But when asked whether she would participate in a potential film, she was frank in her response.

“Definitely nothing planned at the moment,” Watson responded. “I wouldn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up.”

She then added the caveat, “Ask me in another 10 years.”

If rumblings regarding a potential adaptation of the Cursed Child actually pan out, word is that Warner Bros. and Rowling would not pursue it until the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them series finishes with its fifth film in 2024.

But Rowling herself has debunked plans for a Cursed Child film. However that could simply be an attempt to not take from the momentum of her prequel series, the second film of which is due out next year.

So Watson could have just given a cagey hint that she actually would return in a decade, around the time Fantastic Beasts finishes. Oh, Emma! You’re just messing with us now!

