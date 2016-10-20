Half-Headed Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Charges

The man who became a viral sensation because he has half of a head is now making headlines once again.

Earlier this week, 31-year-old Carlos Rodriguez was arrested in Miami on first-degree attempted murder charges and on arson charges, according to CNN.

According to the Miami-Dade police, Rodriguez set a mattress on fire in the adjacent home in his duplex owned by his mother on Northwest 61st Avenue.

There were two people inside the room at the time the mattress was set on fire. Rodriguez was taken into custody after the officers found him in the backyard.

According to an arrest affidavit, the fire was set deliberately, “posing an immediate threat to the lives and safety of the occupants,” according to ABC Local 10 news.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call about the incident.

Rodriguez first became an Internet sensation after his first run-in with the law. In 2012, he was arrested for solicitation of a prostitute.

After his mugshot was taken, people claimed the image was fake. The picture has Rodriguez’s skull on full display, and it looks like a huge scoop has been taken right out of the top. However, the image was in fact a real photo.

Rodriguez explained his head injury in a YouTube video published in February of 2012.

‘I was barred out on drugs. I was driving and I hit a pole and flew out the front window and landed on my head,’ Rodriguez said on the video. “And this is how the old boy has come out. That’s why it’s no good drinking and driving or drugness and driving. It is no good kids. No good.’”

Immediately after issuing the warning to the children watching the video, Rodriguez pulls out a blunt. He then admits to smoking marijuana on a daily basis.

In the video, Rodriguez said: “I feel to be alive is a miracle, and now I often get

a haircut, hair dressing to look around the skull, sometimes I feel

like a celebrity, someone asked me if I give them a look at my photos.”

For his latest offense, a Miami-Dade county judge ruled that the half-headed man stay away from fire, and he also set Rodriguez’s bond at $30,000.

Rodriguez was shipped off to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

