Rare Gwyneth Paltrow Pic Revealed

New photos of Gwyneth Paltrow for her feature story in Women’s Health have surfaced, and the 44-year-old actress looks as stunning as ever. The Iron Man star stripped down to her bikini to flaunt her toned figure in a series of steamy shots.

Check out the photos of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Women’s Health magazine here.

In her interview with the publication, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her million dollar health and wellness empire by the name Goop. As many of her fans and critics would know, Paltrow has been on the receiving end of a heavy amount of backlash for the bizarre alternative health practices that she advocates for in her company.

“When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive, ‘This is crazy! Why are you doing this?’ Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it.”

Most recently, Gwyneth was on an 8-day goat-milk-only cleanse, according to Daily Mail. She went on the extreme diet in order to cleanse her body of parasites and heavy metals.

“When someone doesn’t like something you do, or doesn’t share your interest in something, that doesn’t have anything to do with you.”

“One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgment about yourself about the very thing. If someone’s like, ‘You d*ck, you have red hair!’ and you’ve got brown hair, it doesn’t bother you.

“It’s a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions of you. It’s part of wellness, working at that.”

Because Gwyneth feels that she has been able to free herself of worrying about the opinions of others, the mother-of-two explained that she is in a much happier place in her life.

“I’ve gotten to a point where I like myself,” she said. “I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”

Paltrow also dished on how her exercise regiment is part of what makes her happy.

“I like feeling good, and I know I feel my best when I exercise. But it depends on the day – I definitely don’t always feel like doing it. I’ve made it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. That’s how you have to look at it.”

“I have a pretty healthy diet, so when I’m eating processed foods and not watching my alcohol intake, I feel it.”

Even though Paltrow clearly dedicates a significant amount of time and energy to keeping her body in tip-top shape, she admits that she likes to indulge herself in not-so-healthy foods a little bit as well.

“But at the same time, you want deliciousness, you want a fun life – pleasure! You’re going to have a baguette-and-cheese-and-red-wine frenzy sometimes – but you want it to be a choice you’re awake to, ‘I know this might not make me feel great, but today I’m choosing it anyway.”

What was your reaction to seeing Gwyneth Paltrow’s bikini pics?

