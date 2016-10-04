Guy Snapchats Clown Chasing Him With Knife

As the creepy clown epidemic continues to spread all over the United States, this latest video showing a knife-wielding clown might be the most terrifying incident as of yet!

A Newmark, Ohio man named Chase Prior was out for a jog in the park with his friend when they stumbled upon something utterly horrifying.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A person dressed in a clown suit was roaming around on a narrow footbridge likely with the hopes of terrorizing anyone who approached the area.

When Prior and his friend, Patrick Williams, approach the bridge, they demand to know what exactly the creepy clown is doing wandering around the woods at such an early hour.

“What the f*** are you doing?” Prior calls out. “It’s 7:30 a.m. in the morning, have you heard about all this s***? People are freaking out about this.”

Hearing Prior yell out, the sinister figure turns around to face Prior and Williams. While facing the cameraman, the clown keeps his hands by his side and begins to slowly walk to ward them.

The clown begins to pick up the pace in the camerman’s direction when Prior makes the chilling realization: “Yo, Patrick, he has a knife.”

The clown then breaks into a dead sprint as the fear-stricken pair begins running for their lives.

The shaky footage shows the men fleeing as the clown begins to gain ground on them every time the camera pans backwards exactly like a scene from a horror movie.

The video was posted on Facebook with this background information: “Well, this morning I had a rather traumatizing experience. I woke up early to go running with Patrick Williams and we parked by the YMCA to hit the bike path leading towards 21st street and eventually out towards Evans. Ironically, my friend Zane and I had just been discussing supposed sightings of clowns around the 21st Street / 16 intersection. We had no idea this would happen when we started our run. The video is NSFW due to my language, which I apologize for but I was more than a little shook up. Keep an eye out of this guy or someone like him around the area because this was absolutely terrifying, joke or not. We didn’t stick around to find out.”

How would you have reacted if you were being chased by this creepy knife-wielding clown?

[H/T Dude Comedy, The Sun]