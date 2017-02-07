Triple Murder Manhunt Underway After Man And Woman Go Full Natural Born Killers

A massive, multi-state manhunt is underway for a couple suspected of committing three murders and an attempted fourth murder in a week-long crime spree in Florida. William ‘Billy’ Boyette, 44, and Mary Rice, 37, are on the run after Boyette’s ex-girlfriend Alicia Greer was found murdered, along with another woman, Jacqueline Jeanette Moore.

Suspicions arose against Boyette after Greer was admitted to the hospital in need of scalp stitches, resulting in face charges against him. The two suspects are also wanted for the killing of hospital worker Peggy Broz, whose car was then stolen by the duo.

Kayla Crocker, on the other hand, managed to survive an attack from the pair after they invaded her home. She is currently in critical condition, with her vehicle also being stolen by the suspects.

According to Greer’s family, Alicia had been in a relationship since around last Thanksgiving, with reports of the relationship growing increasingly violent.

Greer’s father recalled one such incident to WEAR-TV, saying Boyette “choked her down to the ground, kicked her in the face, hit her in the head with an unopened two-liter bottle of soda, so bad she had to have stitches in the top of her head, had to have an MRI of her skull.”

The victim’s father continued to detail Boyette’s crimes, saying he was charged with “assault, kidnapping because he kept her in a hotel room against her wishes, wouldn’t let her leave over in Milton at the Blackwater Inn for two days, crushed her phone so she had no contact with the outside.”

The last time he spoke with his daughter was a text message conversation in which he asked his daughter if she was back together with Boyette, which she never responded to.

Alicia Greer was the daughter of three, and prior to her murder, had been staying with relatives in hopes of staying away from Boyette.

Greer’s mother described the ruthlessness of the crimes, revealing to Fox 10, “This man murdered my daughter so bad, and shot her so bad, that we cannot have an open casket for her.”

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons issued a statement Monday afternoon, revealing, “In short we have a killer, he is in our midst. Everyone, and I mean everyone, should be aware of this, should be aware of what they look like.”

