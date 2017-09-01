Guardians of the Galaxy’s Zoe Saldana on Wanting to Be a Superhero

As part of a Loreal promotional campaign, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek star Zoe Saldana spoke briefly with a crew from The Hollywood Reporter, saying that she had entertained the idea of playing a superhero before…but not very seriously.”Yeah, but just for a second when you’re in the shower going, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to fly in a cape?’” Saldana said. “And you forget it. And then they call you and say, ‘wouldn’t it be nice if you were green?’”She also discussed some of the social aspects of the Cannes Film Festival, and her desire to direct, comparing her interests to the films of the late Tony Scott.