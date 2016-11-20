Gold Star Father Booed By First Class Passengers On Way To Meet Son’s Remains

Stewart Perry of Stockton, CA attempted to reunite with the remains of his son, who was recently killed in Afghanistan, and was heckled by passengers in first class on an American Airlines flight.

Gold Star family of slain Calif. soldier Sgt. John Perry booed on American Airlines flight to receive his remains https://t.co/fNjFCDtwLp pic.twitter.com/BEWPNFVDIE — ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2016

While on a flight from Sacramento to Philadelphia, Perry, his wife, and his daughter needed to catch a connecting flight in Phoenix, but complications with the flight made it 45 minutes late. Knowing that the family had to make their connecting flight to complete their tragic trip, the flight crew asked passengers to remain seated to accommodate a “special military family.”

When the Perry family made their way through first class, select passengers booed the family for causing delays in the deplaning procedures, with some passengers claiming that the experience was “baloney.”

The Perry family’s son died on November 12 in Bagram Airport from an improvised explosive device attack.

