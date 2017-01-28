Godzilla: King of the Monsters Casts Stranger Things Star Millie B. Brown

The worlds of monsters and monsters will collide as Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has joined the cast of Godzilla: King of the Monsters!

Deadline reports the casting but has no details on who the young actress would play in the film. Regardless, the casting move will help the young actresses rapid rise after her breakout role on the hit Netflix sci-fi throwback series and give the Godzilla sequel some increased cred with the geek crowd. Sounds like a win-win…

