Get The Details On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout’s Wedding

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout married Taylor McKinney on Oct. 8, and the pair’s intimate nuptials were filled with friends, family and lots of love.

Us Weekly reports that all three of Bookout’s children were involved in the ceremony, which was held at the Honey Lake Church in Greenville, Florida.

Bookout’s 7-year-old son, Bentley (with her ex Ryan Edwards), served as “mini best man,” McKinney shared. Bentley escorted his younger siblings, Jayde, 16 months, and Maverick, four months, down the aisle, walking Jayde down the aisle and pulling Maverick in the wedding. Bookout and McKinney are parents to Jayde and Maverick.

Bookout walked down the aisle to the sounds of the Josh Abbott Band’s “She’s Like Texas,” wearing a strapless lace and chiffon Riki Dalal Haute Couture gown.

“Maci was a gorgeous bride!” guest Catelynn Lowell said of her Teen Mom OG costar. “I was excited when I saw her.”

The couple exchanged emotional, self-written vows, stirring up tears in themselves and their guests.

“Taylor talked about their family, but he would throw in jokes about football,” Lowell revealed. “Maci explained their story and how they met. She was getting teary!”

The pair were married by Bookout’s grandfather, Pastor Jack D. Sylvester, who pronounced the couple husband and wife before Bookout and McKinney left the church in a horse-drawn carriage.

“I’m excited to finally be able to call Taylor my husband!” Bookout gushed.

The newlyweds then danced the night away with their 165 guests, sharing their first dance to John Legend’s “All of Me.”

“They were both beaming,” said guest Kirsten Malone, a Teen Mom exec producer. “They looked like they were exactly where they wanted to be.”

Later, a DJ took the floor to spin the couple’s favorite songs, and Bookout’s son Bentley seemed to have an especially good time.

“Bentley was running around like crazy,” Lowell shared. “He was having a blast!”

