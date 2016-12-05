Gene Simmons Fires Off Response To Celebrities Who Talk About Politics

Gene Simmons dropped some fiery comments while doing an interview with FOX business this week. The KISS musician explained that he is strongly against celebrities using their popularity to speak out about politics, and that they should just “shut their pie holes.”

“I think celebrities should basically shut their pie holes and do what they do best — act, sing, tap dance, juggle balls, and all that kind of stuff,” Simmons said.

The 67-year-old rock star stated that “uninformed” Americans ought to stop protesting the results of the presidential election, and come to the realization that the “Electoral College has spoken.”

“The founding fathers in their wisdom actually did many things right, including creating the electoral college,” Simmons said. “The Electoral College has spoken. It was created to circumvent all sorts of issues including the popular vote.”

While Simmons seems to support the usage of the Electoral College, he said that if people were opposed to the system then they need to “go out there and force [their] legislatures to pass laws.”

“President-elect Trump is the president,” said Simmons. “You can like it, you cannot like it. He’s the new president, that’s the end of the story.”

Gene Simmons isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken out against celebrities using their platform for political purposes. Ted actor Mark Wahlberg shared some of the exact same opinions.

During an interview with Task & Purpose, Wahlberg explained that he doesn’t think the general public cares much about celebrities’ opinions on social issues and politics. When talking about Donald Trump pulling off the upset in the presidential election despite much of Hollywood and the entertainment industry stacked against him, Walberg said: “You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to that anyway. They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills.”

Wahlberg said regarding the actors and entertainers in Hollywood: “They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family. Me, I’m very aware of the real world. I come from the real world and I exist in the real world. And although I can navigate Hollywood and I love the business and the opportunities it’s afforded me, I also understand what it’s like not to have all that.”

[H/T Breitbart]