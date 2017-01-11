Full List of BAFTA Film Award 2017 Nominations

The British Academy Of Film and Television Arts has announced their full list of nominees for their annual awards ceremony, and some comic movie stars got a lot of love from the organization. Along with Tom Holland and Ruth Negga being nominated for the Rising Star award – which is chosen by the people – Amy Adams and Andrew Garfield both receied nominations.
The BAFTA awards ceremony will take place on February 12, but you can check out the full list of nominations below
*Denotes a Golden Globe winner.
Best film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land*
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight*
Outstanding British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
Director
Damien Chazelle – La La Land*
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Leading Actress
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Emma Stone – La La Land*
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Leading Actor
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea*
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land*
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Supporting Actress
Viola Davis – Fences*
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel – Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals*
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake – Paul Laverty
La La Land – Damien Chazelle*
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge – Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures – Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion – Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Girl with All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A William (director)
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Film not in the English language
Dheepan – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
Julieta – Pedro Almodovar
Mustang – Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert
Son of Saul – Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos
Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski
Documentary
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
13th
Weiner
Animated film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootopia*
Original Music
Arrival – Johann Johannsson
Jackie – Mica Levi
La La Land – Justin Hurwitz*
Lion – Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka
Nocturnal Animals – Abel Korzeniowski
Cinematography
Arrival – Bradford Young
Hell or High Water – Giles Nuttgens
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Lion – Greig Fraser
Nocturnal Animals – Seamus McGarvey
Editing
Arrival – Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
La La Land – Tom Cross
Manchester by the Sea – Jennifer Lame
Nocturnal Animals – Joan Sobel
Production design
Doctor Strange – John Bush, Charles Wood
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land – Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Nocturnal Animals – Shane Valentino, Meg Everist
Costume design
Allied – Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
La La Land – Mary Zophres
Make-up and hair
Doctor Strange – Jeremy Woodhead
Florence Foster Jenkins – J Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Hacksaw Ridge – Shane Thomas
Nocturnal Animals – Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Nominees to be confirmed
Sound
Arrival – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon – Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp
Hacksaw Ridge – Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright
La La Land – Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A Morrow, Andy Nelson
Special visual effects
Arrival – Louis Morin
Doctor Strange – Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins
The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner
British short animation
The Alan Dimension – Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh
A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
Tough – Jennifer Zheng
British short film
Consumed – Richard John Seymour
Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell
Mouth of Hell – Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson
The Party – Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill
Standby – Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga
Anya Taylor-Joy
Source: BBC