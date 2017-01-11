Full List of BAFTA Film Award 2017 Nominations

The British Academy Of Film and Television Arts has announced their full list of nominees for their annual awards ceremony, and some comic movie stars got a lot of love from the organization. Along with Tom Holland and Ruth Negga being nominated for the Rising Star award – which is chosen by the people – Amy Adams and Andrew Garfield both receied nominations.

The BAFTA awards ceremony will take place on February 12, but you can check out the full list of nominations below

Videos by PopCulture.com

*Denotes a Golden Globe winner.

Best film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land*

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight*

Outstanding British Film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

Director

Damien Chazelle – La La Land*

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Leading Actress

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Emma Stone – La La Land*

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Leading Actor

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea*

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land*

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis – Fences*

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel – Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals*

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake – Paul Laverty

La La Land – Damien Chazelle*

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival – Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridge – Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Hidden Figures – Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion – Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl with All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A William (director)

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film not in the English language

Dheepan – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta – Pedro Almodovar

Mustang – Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert

Son of Saul – Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos

Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

Documentary

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

13th

Weiner

Animated film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootopia*

Original Music

Arrival – Johann Johannsson

Jackie – Mica Levi

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz*

Lion – Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

Nocturnal Animals – Abel Korzeniowski

Cinematography

Arrival – Bradford Young

Hell or High Water – Giles Nuttgens

La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Lion – Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals – Seamus McGarvey

Editing

Arrival – Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert

La La Land – Tom Cross

Manchester by the Sea – Jennifer Lame

Nocturnal Animals – Joan Sobel

Production design

Doctor Strange – John Bush, Charles Wood

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land – Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Nocturnal Animals – Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

Costume design

Allied – Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Make-up and hair

Doctor Strange – Jeremy Woodhead

Florence Foster Jenkins – J Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Hacksaw Ridge – Shane Thomas

Nocturnal Animals – Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Nominees to be confirmed

Sound

Arrival – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon – Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

Hacksaw Ridge – Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright

La La Land – Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A Morrow, Andy Nelson

Special visual effects

Arrival – Louis Morin

Doctor Strange – Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

British short animation

The Alan Dimension – Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

Tough – Jennifer Zheng

British short film

Consumed – Richard John Seymour

Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

Mouth of Hell – Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

The Party – Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

Standby – Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Tom Holland

Ruth Negga

Anya Taylor-Joy

Source: BBC